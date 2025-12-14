UAE relief teams conclude humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

UAE relief teams have wrapped up their humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka following the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah and the landslides it triggered, acting under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The mission formed part of the UAE’s urgent response to support affected communities and help ease the humanitarian crisis caused by the disaster.

During the operation, UAE teams delivered a total of 116 tonnes of emergency aid, including food supplies, tents, and relief kits. These essential items were distributed to families displaced by floods and landslides, providing immediate assistance and helping meet urgent shelter and food needs.

The UAE Search and Rescue Team also carried out specialised field operations in coordination with Sri Lankan authorities. As part of these efforts, rescuers recovered the bodies of 20 missing individuals and administered first aid to eight people who sustained minor injuries, contributing to both recovery and lifesaving operations on the ground.

More than two million people — nearly 10 per cent of Sri Lanka’s population — were affected by the floods and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah, with the death toll exceeding 618. The UAE said its humanitarian response reflects a long-standing commitment to supporting communities affected by natural disasters, reaffirming its pledge to stand with Sri Lanka as it works toward recovery and rebuilding.