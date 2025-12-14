Latest NewsNews

UAE relief teams conclude humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago

UAE relief teams have wrapped up their humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka following the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah and the landslides it triggered, acting under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The mission formed part of the UAE’s urgent response to support affected communities and help ease the humanitarian crisis caused by the disaster.

During the operation, UAE teams delivered a total of 116 tonnes of emergency aid, including food supplies, tents, and relief kits. These essential items were distributed to families displaced by floods and landslides, providing immediate assistance and helping meet urgent shelter and food needs.

The UAE Search and Rescue Team also carried out specialised field operations in coordination with Sri Lankan authorities. As part of these efforts, rescuers recovered the bodies of 20 missing individuals and administered first aid to eight people who sustained minor injuries, contributing to both recovery and lifesaving operations on the ground.

More than two million people — nearly 10 per cent of Sri Lanka’s population — were affected by the floods and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah, with the death toll exceeding 618. The UAE said its humanitarian response reflects a long-standing commitment to supporting communities affected by natural disasters, reaffirming its pledge to stand with Sri Lanka as it works toward recovery and rebuilding.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

599933367 1361588542679466 2055245002254457086 n

Kiray Celis weds Stephan Estopia in star-studded church wedding

16 seconds ago
598167947 1293502279627391 5548004236945953922 n

Mario Búcaro steps down as Miss Universe CEO after brief tenure

6 mins ago
iStock 2191556199

Over 100 Filipino teachers evacuated in Thailand amid armed clashes

9 mins ago
598543721 1398141465001977 660750550863956595 n

Bicam eyes cuts to DPWH 2026 budget amid flood control controversy — Gatchalian

13 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button