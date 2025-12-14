Latest NewsNews

UAE introduces tougher penalties for sexual offences and prostitution

The UAE has introduced stricter sentencing rules for sexual offences and prostitution under a newly announced federal decree, reinforcing the country’s commitment to protecting minors and maintaining public safety. The revised penalties were outlined by the Government Media Office on Friday.

Under the new provisions, any adult who engages in sexual activity with a person below the age of 18 will face a minimum prison sentence of 10 years, along with a fine of Dh100,000. Authorities clarified that claims of consent will not be considered in such cases, as consent is only legally recognised when the individual involved is above 16 years old.

The amendments further state that minors under 18 who engage in consensual sexual acts will be dealt with under juvenile law, regardless of gender. Officials said this approach is designed to safeguard young people from exploitation, abuse, and long-term harm, while ensuring they receive appropriate legal protection rather than punitive treatment.

The decree also introduces tougher deterrents against prostitution-related offences. Acts involving incitement, solicitation, or enticement to debauchery or prostitution will now carry a prison sentence of at least two years and a financial penalty, with harsher punishment imposed if the offence involves a minor. Prosecutors may also seek additional precautionary measures after an offender has served their sentence to help ensure public safety.

