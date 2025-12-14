UAE amends law to strengthen protection and custody rules for children of unknown parentage

The UAE government has issued Federal Decree-Law No. (12) of 2025, introducing key amendments to laws governing children of unknown parentage, reinforcing the country’s commitment to child protection and welfare. The updated legislation places the best interests of the child at the heart of all decisions involving care, custody, and upbringing.

The amendments aim to modernise child welfare laws in line with social developments, ensuring that children are provided with a safe, stable, and supportive environment that addresses their psychological, educational, health, and social needs. The decree establishes an integrated care system designed to protect children’s rights, identity, and privacy, while supporting their healthy integration into society.

Under the new provisions, custody may be granted to families residing in the UAE, subject to specific conditions. Applications must be submitted jointly by both spouses, each of whom must be at least 25 years old, ensuring maturity and the ability to provide a stable family environment. Detailed requirements related to residency and caregiving standards will be set out in the executive regulations to guarantee high-quality care.

The amendments also expand custody options by allowing eligible women to be granted custody of a child of unknown parentage. Qualified women must be UAE residents, at least 30 years old, and financially capable of supporting both themselves and the child. This move supports women’s role in family care while ensuring that custody decisions prioritise the child’s welfare.

To maintain accountability, the law introduces mechanisms for regular monitoring and evaluation of custodial families and women custodians by a specialised committee. If custody conditions are breached, authorities may remove the child or impose corrective measures, depending on the severity of the violation. Overall, the decree strengthens the UAE’s child protection framework, reflecting its commitment to justice, compassion, and comprehensive family-based care.