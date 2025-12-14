Over 100 Filipino teachers evacuated in Thailand amid armed clashes

More than 100 Filipinos in Thailand have been evacuated by local authorities following intensified armed clashes in several areas near conflict zones, the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok confirmed.

Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Cruz said the evacuees are mostly Filipino teachers who were assigned to locations affected by the fighting. She assured that all evacuated Filipinos are safe, accounted for, and currently out of harm’s way.

According to Cruz, classes in the affected areas have been suspended due to security concerns, leaving the teachers temporarily under a “no work, no pay” arrangement. Despite the disruption, she stressed that no Filipino nationals have been harmed or placed in danger as a result of the clashes.

The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely, especially as tensions between Thailand and Cambodia persist despite recent ceasefire efforts. Earlier, the embassy also reassured the public that Filipino athletes participating in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games remain safe, as competition venues in Bangkok and nearby areas are far from the conflict zones and are under tight security.