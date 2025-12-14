Mario Búcaro steps down as Miss Universe CEO after brief tenure

Mario Búcaro has officially ended his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), less than two months after his appointment was announced.

In a statement, the Miss Universe Organization said Búcaro played a key leadership role in the recent Miss Universe competition, overseeing important operational aspects of the pageant. His responsibilities included coordinating local and international teams, strengthening strategic partnerships, and fostering dialogue among sponsors, institutional partners, media organizations, and the global Miss Universe community.

Búcaro also helped establish effective communication channels across cultures, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to women’s empowerment. In his own statement, he said he carried out his role with integrity and emphasized that he always aims to leave a positive impact in every position he holds.

The Miss Universe Organization expressed gratitude for Búcaro’s professionalism and contributions, noting that the leadership transition is currently underway. The organization said an official announcement regarding his successor will be made in the coming days, following a pageant year marked by controversies surrounding the Miss Universe 2025 competition.