Latest NewsNews

Mario Búcaro steps down as Miss Universe CEO after brief tenure

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

Mario Búcaro has officially ended his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), less than two months after his appointment was announced.

In a statement, the Miss Universe Organization said Búcaro played a key leadership role in the recent Miss Universe competition, overseeing important operational aspects of the pageant. His responsibilities included coordinating local and international teams, strengthening strategic partnerships, and fostering dialogue among sponsors, institutional partners, media organizations, and the global Miss Universe community.

Búcaro also helped establish effective communication channels across cultures, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to women’s empowerment. In his own statement, he said he carried out his role with integrity and emphasized that he always aims to leave a positive impact in every position he holds.

The Miss Universe Organization expressed gratitude for Búcaro’s professionalism and contributions, noting that the leadership transition is currently underway. The organization said an official announcement regarding his successor will be made in the coming days, following a pageant year marked by controversies surrounding the Miss Universe 2025 competition.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

599933367 1361588542679466 2055245002254457086 n

Kiray Celis weds Stephan Estopia in star-studded church wedding

7 seconds ago
iStock 2191556199

Over 100 Filipino teachers evacuated in Thailand amid armed clashes

9 mins ago
598543721 1398141465001977 660750550863956595 n

Bicam eyes cuts to DPWH 2026 budget amid flood control controversy — Gatchalian

13 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 86

Philippine Embassy in Portugal has no information yet on Zaldy Co — DFA

19 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button