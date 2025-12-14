Kiray Celis weds Stephan Estopia in star-studded church wedding

Actress Kiray Celis tied the knot with longtime partner Stephan Estopia on Saturday in a traditional church ceremony held at the Shrine of St. Therese at Newport. The wedding was attended by a highly notable roster of principal sponsors from the entertainment industry and public service.

Among the principal sponsors were Vice Ganda, Dingdong Dantes, Senator Bong Go, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson. They were joined by respected industry figures and celebrities including Maricel Soriano, ABS-CBN executive Cory Vidanes, Boy Abunda, Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Gabby Concepcion, Marian Rivera, Ai Ai delas Alas, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Melai Cantiveros, Eugene Domingo, Jackie Lou Blanco, and Sharon Cuneta.

The ceremony was also witnessed by other sponsors such as Alex Castro, director Njel de Mesa, Susan Enriquez, and content creator Viy Cortez Velasquez. Enchong Dee stood as one of the groomsmen, while Xyriel Manabat, Yen Santos, Arci Muñoz, Gigi de Lana, and Winwyn Marquez served as bridesmaids.

Celis looked radiant in a long white bridal gown, complemented by yellow and white floral arrangements that completed the elegant and intimate church wedding setting.