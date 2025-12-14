Dubai Police sends public safety alert as unstable weather looms

Dubai Police issued a public safety alert on Saturday evening after adverse weather conditions were forecast across the emirate in the coming days. The alert, sent to residents’ mobile phones at around 9:05 p.m., urged the public to take extra precautions amid the possibility of rain and strong weather activity.

In the advisory, residents were warned to avoid beaches, refrain from sailing, stay away from valleys and flood-prone areas, drive carefully, and strictly follow instructions from authorities. The message forms part of preventive measures aimed at minimising risks associated with sudden weather changes.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloudy skies are expected nationwide over the next several days, with convective clouds likely to develop in some areas. Rainfall is forecast in scattered locations on Sunday, December 14; Tuesday, December 16; and Wednesday, December 17. There is also a chance of rain in coastal and northern areas on Monday, December 15.

Meteorologists note that convective clouds can bring intense, localised rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, which may lead to flash flooding in vulnerable areas. While no official weather warning has yet been issued by the NCM, authorities stress that conditions may change quickly and residents should remain alert.

Dubai Police reminded the public that safety alerts are distributed through the UAE’s National Early Warning System, which allows authorities to send real-time advisories directly to mobile phones in affected locations. Residents are encouraged to remain cautious, stay informed, and prioritise safety during the period of unsettled weather.