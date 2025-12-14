ChatGPT tops Apple’s most downloaded free iPhone apps in UAE for 2025

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has emerged as the most downloaded free iPhone application in the UAE for 2025, according to Apple’s year-end App Store rankings, underscoring the rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence among mobile users in the country.

Apple said ChatGPT claimed the top position after overtaking Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, which dropped to seventh place this year. The rankings highlight a strong appetite for AI-powered tools, with Google’s Gemini also landing in the top 10 at sixth place. The main Google app followed at ninth.

Despite the rise of AI applications, social media platforms continued to dominate overall downloads. Apps such as WhatsApp, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat remained among the most popular choices for iPhone users in the UAE throughout the year.

In the paid apps category, Shadowrocket — a proxy client service similar to a virtual private network — ranked first. Several Arabic-developed apps also made a strong showing, including Salatuk, an Islamic prayer time app, which ranked sixth among paid apps, and Tarbaa, a trivia game that placed sixth in the paid games category.

ChatGPT’s popularity extended beyond iPhones, as it also ranked as the most downloaded free app on iPads in the UAE in 2025. Apple noted that its app ecosystem continues to be a key growth driver, supported by an estimated 30 million developers globally and over $1.3 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2024. With Apple’s growing focus on generative AI — including its partnership with OpenAI and the launch of Apple Intelligence — the company sees the Middle East as a high-potential market for innovation, developers, and start-ups.