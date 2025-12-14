Bicam eyes cuts to DPWH 2026 budget amid flood control controversy — Gatchalian

The Bicameral Conference Committee is set to further reduce the proposed 2026 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as lawmakers scrutinize spending amid the ongoing flood control controversy, according to Senate Committee on Finance chairperson Sherwin Gatchalian.

Speaking to reporters after the first day of bicameral deliberations early Sunday, Gatchalian said that while several government agencies saw proposed budget increases during the discussions, the DPWH is unlikely to receive the same treatment. He noted that significant cuts are expected, particularly in flood control projects.

Gatchalian explained that many DPWH allocations are being reconsidered due to poor fund utilization. He pointed out that large amounts earmarked for flood control have not been effectively spent, prompting lawmakers to reassess the agency’s proposed funding for next year.

The bicameral panel is scheduled to deliberate specifically on the DPWH’s 2026 budget on Sunday, with proceedings set to be livestreamed. Earlier, the Senate already reduced the DPWH’s proposed budget to P570.48 billion from the P624.48 billion approved by the House of Representatives.

The adjustments follow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to lower construction costs for government projects. This came after investigations exposed alleged price inflation and kickback schemes involving DPWH flood control projects, prompting calls for tighter oversight and more responsible use of public funds.