Abu Dhabi court orders private school to pay Dh43,863 for unpaid uniform supplies

An Abu Dhabi commercial court has ordered a private school to settle unpaid dues amounting to Dh43,863 to a uniform supplier after failing to pay for uniforms that were delivered under an agreed transaction.

Court records show that the supplier filed a case before the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance, demanding payment of the outstanding amount, late payment interest, and additional compensation for alleged material and moral damages. The supplier supported its claim with a quotation and official invoices proving that the uniforms had been supplied to the school as agreed.

In its ruling, the court said the account statement submitted by the supplier constituted valid commercial evidence establishing the existence of the debt. The school did not attend the hearings despite being duly notified, leaving the claim unchallenged and legally binding.

While the court ordered the school to pay the full amount owed, it reduced the requested interest rate, setting late payment interest at three per cent per year, capped at the value of the principal debt. The court also dismissed the supplier’s claim for additional damages, citing the lack of proof of fraud or gross negligence, but ordered the school to shoulder legal costs and attorney’s fees.