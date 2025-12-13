UAE warns of up to Dh5 million fines for violating residency laws

The UAE has reiterated its strict enforcement of residency and immigration laws, warning that violators may face fines of up to Dh5 million, along with imprisonment, as part of efforts to maintain national security and public order. Authorities stressed that the country continues to strengthen regulations governing the entry, stay, and employment of foreign nationals.

Under Federal Law No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, some of the most serious violations involve sheltering or employing infiltrators—individuals who enter or remain in the country illegally. These offenses carry fines starting at Dh100,000 and reaching as high as Dh5 million, particularly in cases involving multiple offenders or organised groups, in addition to a minimum jail term of two months.

The law holds anyone criminally liable who provides support to infiltrators, whether by offering accommodation, employment, or any form of assistance that allows them to stay in the UAE unlawfully. Authorities stressed that such practices pose significant risks, as unregistered individuals may engage in illegal activities or evade monitoring by regulatory agencies.

The government also warned against visa misuse, such as working under a visit or tourist visa, which is considered a serious violation. Offenders face fines starting at Dh10,000 and possible imprisonment depending on the circumstances. Additionally, forging or illegally using residency documents is treated as a grave offense, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and heavy fines, reflecting the UAE’s zero-tolerance stance on threats to national security.