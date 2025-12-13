Sharjah Police launch sixth edition of police desert park

Latest NewsNews

Sharjah Police have officially opened the sixth edition of the Police Desert Park, an annual community initiative designed to promote wellness, family bonding, and public engagement. The park opened on Saturday, December 13, and will welcome visitors daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 5, 2026.

Located in the Al Kaheef area of Al Bataah, the event carries the theme “Together… Time is More Beautiful,” highlighting the importance of shared experiences among police personnel, their families, and the wider community. Sharjah Police said the initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening social ties while offering a safe and engaging environment for all ages.

The Police Desert Park features a range of facilities, including a theatre for security-related and community events, heritage-inspired zones such as a heritage village, an entertainment village, and sand courts for recreational activities. Visitors can also enjoy dining areas, including a restaurant corner with designated barbecue spaces.

Among the park’s notable features is a prayer hall that can accommodate up to 100 people. The structure was built using recycled materials by inmates of the Sharjah Police Correctional and Punitive Institution and follows a traditional architectural design. Sharjah Police have invited individuals and institutions to visit the park and experience its activities amid the unique winter desert setting of Al Bataah.

