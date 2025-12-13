Sara Duterte denounces plunder, graft complaints as ‘fishing expedition’

Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday strongly criticized the plunder and graft complaints filed against her and 15 other government officials, calling them a renewed “fishing expedition” meant to manufacture accusations rather than uncover the truth.

In a statement posted on social media, Duterte said the complaints were part of a broader effort to weaponize allegations to create an illusion of legitimacy for an investigation. She urged the public to be discerning, warning against what she described as attempts to divert attention from unresolved cases of corruption and misuse of public funds.

The Vice President argued that the filing of charges is not about accountability but about concealing alleged large-scale corruption for which, she claimed, no one has yet been held responsible. She also linked the latest complaints to previous congressional inquiries, which she said were similarly aimed at finding grounds for impeachment rather than establishing facts.

Duterte recalled that earlier investigations into her office eventually led to allegations that impeachment signatures were solicited in exchange for budget allocations—claims that some lawmakers themselves have since acknowledged. She said this reduced constitutional processes into political bargaining tools.

Despite the accusations, Duterte assured the public that the Office of the Vice President would continue delivering public services efficiently and responsibly. She called on Filipinos to remain resilient amid economic challenges and rising prices, and encouraged prayers for peace and stability.

The plunder and graft complaints were filed on Friday before the Office of the Ombudsman over the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds from 2022 to 2023. The complaints also cited malversation and other related offenses and named officials from the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education as respondents.