Ras Al Khaimah unveils classic car taxi service for tourists

Ras Al Khaimah has introduced a new classic taxi service aimed at offering tourists a unique, heritage-inspired travel experience. Launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, the initiative allows passengers to enjoy rides in vintage-style vehicles that reflect the emirate’s transport history and cultural identity.

The classic taxi service is designed to blend nostalgia with modern tourism, giving visitors a chance to experience how people travelled in earlier generations while exploring key destinations. Officials said the project supports Ras Al Khaimah’s broader goal of strengthening its cultural appeal and enhancing visitor experiences through distinctive transport options.

As part of efforts to improve mobility and diversify transport services, the authority said the initiative aligns with the emirate’s strategy to boost tourism and offer creative, memorable services for both residents and tourists.

The classic taxis will operate on specific routes, including trips within Marjan Island and services linking the island to Corniche Al Qawasim in both directions, allowing passengers to enjoy scenic journeys with a vintage touch.