PH Embassy assures safety of Filipino athletes at 2025 SEA Games amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

The Philippine Embassy in Bangkok has reassured the public that Filipino athletes competing in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games are safe, despite ongoing armed clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces near the two countries’ border areas.

Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Cruz-Paredes said Thai authorities have implemented sufficient security measures to protect all SEA Games delegations. She stressed that Bangkok and Chon Buri, where most competition venues are located, remain safe and unaffected by the fighting.

According to Cruz-Paredes, the clashes are confined to six border provinces far from the SEA Games sites. She emphasized that Thai security forces are actively ensuring the safety not only of Philippine athletes but of all participants in the regional sporting event.

The ambassador also encouraged Filipinos residing in Thailand to attend the games and show support for Team Philippines. However, she advised tourists to remain cautious and avoid border areas affected by the conflict.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has withdrawn its athletes from the SEA Games due to security concerns, although a small Cambodian delegation was able to take part in the opening ceremony prior to the pullout.

