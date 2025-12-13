Latest NewsNews

Ex-DPWH Bulacan engineer to return additional ₱200M as restitution — DOJ

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan District Engineer Henry Alcantara is expected to return an additional ₱200 million to the government as restitution amid an ongoing probe into alleged anomalies in flood control projects, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Justice officials said Alcantara may turn over the amount as early as next week as part of his application to the Witness Protection Program (WPP). He had earlier returned ₱110 million in November, which authorities described as part of his cooperation in the investigation.

Alcantara recently made another appearance at the DOJ as investigations into questionable flood control projects continue. He is among several former DPWH officials now considered protected witnesses, including Roberto Bernardo, Brice Hernandez, and Jaypee Mendoza, all of whom are under provisional acceptance into the WPP.

Meanwhile, DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said that a separate complaint involving former Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co has already been submitted for resolution. Co was named an additional respondent in a case involving an alleged ghost flood control project linked to SYMS Construction in Bulacan.

According to the DOJ, Co failed to submit a counter-affidavit despite being given until December 5 to do so. Authorities said the case against him will proceed for resolution even in the absence of his response.

