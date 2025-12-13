Cloudy weather, scattered rain expected across UAE over coming days

Cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected across the UAE over the next few days, with scattered rain likely in several areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Coastal and northern regions are expected to experience the highest chances of rainfall.

Weather conditions on Saturday will include increasing humidity overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly in coastal and inland locations. Winds will be light to moderate but may strengthen at times, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly directions, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to range from slight to moderate, becoming rough at times due to heavier cloud cover. Similar conditions are expected in the Sea of Oman. Temperatures may dip slightly as cloud cover increases.

By Sunday through Tuesday, cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with rain chances expanding across wider areas, especially in the north and along the coast. Winds may occasionally become strong enough to raise dust, while seas are expected to turn moderate to rough at times in both major bodies of water.