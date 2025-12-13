Latest NewsNews

Cloudy weather, scattered rain expected across UAE over coming days

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

Cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected across the UAE over the next few days, with scattered rain likely in several areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Coastal and northern regions are expected to experience the highest chances of rainfall.

Weather conditions on Saturday will include increasing humidity overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly in coastal and inland locations. Winds will be light to moderate but may strengthen at times, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly directions, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to range from slight to moderate, becoming rough at times due to heavier cloud cover. Similar conditions are expected in the Sea of Oman. Temperatures may dip slightly as cloud cover increases.

By Sunday through Tuesday, cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with rain chances expanding across wider areas, especially in the north and along the coast. Winds may occasionally become strong enough to raise dust, while seas are expected to turn moderate to rough at times in both major bodies of water.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

GzRmllkXIAA1y6h

Sharjah Police launch sixth edition of police desert park

9 seconds ago
iStock 2156175181

Ras Al Khaimah unveils classic car taxi service for tourists

7 mins ago
iStock 1186846450

UAE warns of up to Dh5 million fines for violating residency laws

13 mins ago
596821919 1230428395878986 3304129880999649113 n

PH Embassy assures safety of Filipino athletes at 2025 SEA Games amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

27 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button