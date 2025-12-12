Latest NewsNews

UAE, Ecuador leaders meet in Dubai to boost economic and strategic cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, held high-level talks on Sunday with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa at Zabeel Palace, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation across key economic and developmental sectors.

The meeting, attended by senior UAE officials including Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, highlighted the strengthening ties between the two nations as they explore new opportunities in trade, investment, renewable energy, and emerging technologies.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed President Noboa and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to deepening partnerships with Latin American countries. He emphasized that the UAE continues to broaden its global economic links—guided by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan—by investing in future-oriented sectors such as green energy, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

President Noboa expressed Ecuador’s eagerness to expand collaboration, praising the UAE’s rapid progress and stable development model. He said Quito hopes to enhance cooperation in tourism, agriculture, modern technologies, and trade, believing such ties can unlock new economic prospects for both countries.

Both delegations discussed regional and global issues, stressing the importance of peace, stability, and international cooperation. They agreed to pursue joint projects, strengthen private-sector collaboration, and build on the steady growth of UAE–Ecuador relations in recent years.

