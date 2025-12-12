UAE declares January 1, 2026, a paid holiday for private sector workers

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has confirmed that Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be a paid public holiday for all employees in the UAE private sector. The announcement aligns with the federal government’s approved list of national holidays for both public and private sectors.

With New Year’s Day falling on a Thursday, private companies are expected to resume regular operations the following day, Friday, January 2, 2026.

Separately, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued a similar directive for the public sector. New Year’s Day will also be a holiday for federal employees, while Friday, January 2, will operate as a remote-work day, except for essential roles that require in-person attendance.

These announcements ensure unified observance of the New Year holiday across all sectors in the UAE.