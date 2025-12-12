Latest NewsNews

Sunshine Garcia embraces her “chubby era,” shrugs off body-shaming comments ahead of Sexbomb reunion shows

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

Sexbomb Girl and actress Sunshine Garcia is proudly celebrating what she calls her “chubby era,” brushing off unsolicited remarks about her weight as she prepares for the group’s reunion concerts. In a lighthearted Instagram post, Garcia joked that after years of being “payat,” it was now—when she’s “malaman”—that the long-awaited concerts have finally pushed through.

Garcia shared that she frequently receives comments such as “ang taba mo” or “ang bigat ni Shine,” but said she refuses to let these affect her. She noted that many of the accounts leaving such remarks aren’t worth paying attention to, adding that she is choosing to focus on her own well-being.

The performer reminded followers that she gave birth earlier this year through a Caesarean section and has no intention of rushing her post-pregnancy weight loss. She said she knows her body will naturally adjust in its own time and is enjoying being called “cute” for the first time, joking that once she becomes slim again, losing weight will be much harder.

Ahead of the second night of the Sexbomb Girls reunion concert, Garcia told fans to expect the same “chubby but happy” version of her onstage, saying she plans to savor every moment as they are unsure if an event like this will happen again.

The Sexbomb Girls’ reunion delivered two nights of performances at the Araneta Coliseum on December 4 and the SM Mall of Asia Arena on December 9, featuring nostalgic dance hits, guest appearances, and high-energy production numbers. The iconic group rose to fame on a noontime variety show before expanding into television and music. Their popularity saw a resurgence in 2023 through a viral Netflix ad featuring their classic “Spaghetti Song.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

522220638 620916744383086 408277209828013345 n

Paolo Duterte pushes back against claims of going on a ‘world tour,’ says trips are fully authorized

2 mins ago
Sen Ronald Bato Dela Rosa. Senate of the Philippines

Gatchalian hopes Bato dela Rosa attends 2026 budget bicam despite continued Senate absence

24 mins ago
592141209 1773974703446733 790354012791301583 n

Palace: Plunder, graft complaints vs. VP Sara Duterte must undergo proper investigation

29 mins ago
583340878 874228898507546 6583091195777653844 n

Marcos wants well-crafted anti-dynasty bill, not a rushed version — Palace

33 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button