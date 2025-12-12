Sunshine Garcia embraces her “chubby era,” shrugs off body-shaming comments ahead of Sexbomb reunion shows

Sexbomb Girl and actress Sunshine Garcia is proudly celebrating what she calls her “chubby era,” brushing off unsolicited remarks about her weight as she prepares for the group’s reunion concerts. In a lighthearted Instagram post, Garcia joked that after years of being “payat,” it was now—when she’s “malaman”—that the long-awaited concerts have finally pushed through.

Garcia shared that she frequently receives comments such as “ang taba mo” or “ang bigat ni Shine,” but said she refuses to let these affect her. She noted that many of the accounts leaving such remarks aren’t worth paying attention to, adding that she is choosing to focus on her own well-being.

The performer reminded followers that she gave birth earlier this year through a Caesarean section and has no intention of rushing her post-pregnancy weight loss. She said she knows her body will naturally adjust in its own time and is enjoying being called “cute” for the first time, joking that once she becomes slim again, losing weight will be much harder.

Ahead of the second night of the Sexbomb Girls reunion concert, Garcia told fans to expect the same “chubby but happy” version of her onstage, saying she plans to savor every moment as they are unsure if an event like this will happen again.

The Sexbomb Girls’ reunion delivered two nights of performances at the Araneta Coliseum on December 4 and the SM Mall of Asia Arena on December 9, featuring nostalgic dance hits, guest appearances, and high-energy production numbers. The iconic group rose to fame on a noontime variety show before expanding into television and music. Their popularity saw a resurgence in 2023 through a viral Netflix ad featuring their classic “Spaghetti Song.”