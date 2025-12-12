Paolo Duterte pushes back against claims of going on a ‘world tour,’ says trips are fully authorized

Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte has refuted accusations that he has been embarking on a lavish “world tour” through his recent foreign travels. In a post on his official Facebook page, Duterte clarified that every trip he takes abroad is covered by a travel clearance issued by the House of Representatives.

He explained that it is standard government procedure to include all possible transit points or stopover countries when requesting travel authority. This ensures that if flight routes change, the travel documents remain valid and compliant. Duterte said this has always been the process whenever he visits his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently in the Netherlands.

“This is not luxury, not a gimmick — it’s simply compliance,” he wrote, adding that critics prefer “drama over facts.”

Duterte maintained that while some people focus on seeking “relevance,” he continues to work. He stressed that he is not on any “world tour,” but is fulfilling work duties, family obligations, and public service.

The statement comes after ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio questioned Duterte’s recent request for a travel clearance covering 17 countries over a two-month period.