Palace: Plunder, graft complaints vs. VP Sara Duterte must undergo proper investigation

Malacañang said on Friday that the plunder and graft complaints recently filed against Vice President Sara Duterte should be thoroughly examined to determine if the allegations have merit.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro made the statement when asked to comment on the charges filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against Duterte and 15 officials from the Department of Education and the Office of the Vice President over the alleged misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds.

Castro said it is up to the complainants to present sufficient basis and evidence for the case, adding that any claims raised in the complaint should be properly investigated. Several civic leaders—including former Finance undersecretary Cielo Magno, Ramon Magsaysay awardee Fr. Flavie Villanueva, and Fr. Robert Reyes—filed the complaints, accusing Duterte of plunder, graft, malversation, and other violations related to confidential fund spending from 2022 to 2023.

They argued that Duterte repeatedly refused to detail how the funds were used despite congressional inquiries, saying this constituted a betrayal of public trust. The Vice President’s alleged misuse of confidential funds was also among the issues raised in her impeachment case, which the Supreme Court later struck down as unconstitutional due to violations of the one-year impeachment bar and her right to due process.

