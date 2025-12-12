Latest NewsNews

Marcos wants well-crafted anti-dynasty bill, not a rushed version — Palace

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wants a fully developed and carefully studied anti-political dynasty measure, rejecting any attempt to pass a “half-baked” law, Malacañang said on Friday.

Palace Press Officer Usec. Claire Castro explained that the President reiterated during the LEDAC meeting that the bill should undergo thorough review while still being passed within a reasonable timeframe. She stressed that Marcos wants a version that is well-prepared, effective, and genuinely beneficial to the public.

Castro noted that Marcos’ renewed support for the Anti-Dynasty Bill stems from changes in the country’s political climate. According to her, recent events have amplified public demand for a fairer system and stronger safeguards against political abuse.

Several versions of the Anti-Dynasty Bill are now pending in both chambers of Congress, all seeking to finally implement the 1987 Constitution’s mandate to prohibit political dynasties. Some lawmakers are urging Marcos to certify the measure as urgent, but Malacañang says the priority is to ensure the bill is crafted properly before fast-tracking its approval.

