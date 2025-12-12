Latest NewsNews

Gatchalian hopes Bato dela Rosa attends 2026 budget bicam despite continued Senate absence

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said on Friday that he hopes Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa will attend the upcoming bicameral conference committee deliberations on the proposed ₱6.793-trillion national budget for 2026, despite the latter’s prolonged absence from Senate sessions.

The bicameral panel, composed of lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives, is scheduled to meet on Saturday, December 13, at the Philippine International Convention Center to reconcile differing provisions of the General Appropriations Act. Dela Rosa is among the officially designated Senate conferees due to his role as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

Gatchalian emphasized that Dela Rosa retains his position as a bicam member unless he formally resigns, noting that committee rules automatically include all vice chairpersons as conferees. Dela Rosa has not made any such resignation.

The senator’s absences began after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla publicly claimed that the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign, which he previously led as PNP chief. Dela Rosa’s lawyer said the senator is keeping a low profile due to concerns for his personal safety.

Gatchalian also addressed questions about withdrawals and replacements within the bicameral panel, saying there are no fixed rules on the number of conferees and that selections follow long-standing tradition. He assured the public that there are no “secret bicams” or small-group negotiations taking place, adding that Senate conferees have only coordinated through basic communication channels.

