Abu Dhabi Court orders Dh30,000 compensation after drunk driver injures delivery rider

48 mins ago

An Abu Dhabi civil court has ordered a motorist to pay Dh30,000 in compensation to a delivery rider after hitting him while driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident caused physical injuries, damage to the motorcycle, and loss of income for the rider, prompting him to file a civil claim for damages.

Court documents show that the driver had already been found guilty in a separate criminal case, receiving a Dh20,000 fine and a one-year suspension of his driving licence. Medical reports confirmed that the collision left the rider with torn ligaments, emotional distress, and financial losses resulting from his inability to work.

The claimant sought Dh100,000 in compensation as well as 5% annual interest, while the driver’s insurance company filed a subrogation claim to recover any payout it might be required to make. The court noted that the criminal judgment established the driver’s responsibility, confirming he was intoxicated and negligent at the time of the crash.

Under UAE insurance regulations, insurers may recover compensation paid when an accident is caused by a driver under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. The court ruled that both the driver and the insurance provider were jointly liable for the Dh30,000 payout, and ordered the driver to reimburse the insurer for any amount it covers within the awarded compensation.

