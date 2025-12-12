Abu Dhabi court awards Dh50,000 compensation in verbal abuse case

An Abu Dhabi civil court has ordered a man to pay Dh50,000 in compensation after he was found to have verbally insulted and humiliated another individual. The decision came after the victim filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh100,000 in damages for emotional and reputational harm.

Court documents show that the dispute originated from a criminal complaint, where the defendant had already been fined Dh3,000 for the same incident. As the criminal ruling was final and confirmed the defendant’s guilt, the civil court relied on those findings as the basis for awarding compensation.

In its judgment, the court said the verbal abuse caused moral harm, affecting the claimant’s dignity, social reputation, and emotional well-being. Under the UAE Civil Transactions Law, individuals responsible for causing such harm are obligated to compensate the affected party.

While the claimant sought a higher amount, the court ruled that Dh50,000 was a fair and sufficient sum to cover the non-material damages. It added that a single compensation amount is appropriate when the nature and extent of emotional harm are clearly established.