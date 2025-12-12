Abu Dhabi court affirms lawyer’s right to full fees after client ends contract without cause

Abu Dhabi’s Civil Family and Administrative Court of Appeal has affirmed a lower court ruling that denied a man’s attempt to recover legal fees from his lawyer after he unilaterally terminated their agreement. The client had sought the return of Dh200,000 he paid upfront, as well as a Dh1 million cheque representing the remaining balance of a Dh1.2 million legal services contract. He alleged that the lawyer failed to update him on case developments and did not submit adequate legal memoranda.

The appeal court, however, held that the client ended the contract without lawful justification even though the lawyer had already begun working on the assigned cases. Citing the UAE’s Advocacy and Legal Consultancy Law, the court ruled that a lawyer is entitled to the full contractual fee if a client revokes the mandate without a valid reason once work has commenced.

Court documents showed that the lawyer had been hired to handle several commercial and criminal matters, had attended hearings, filed submissions, and even pursued a related criminal complaint. WhatsApp messages presented in court further showed that the lawyer had communicated updates, undermining the client’s claim of neglect.

The court also ruled that the lawyer was within his legal rights to deposit the Dh1 million cheque, consistent with the fee agreement. With no evidence of professional negligence or loss of rights due to the lawyer’s actions, the appeal was dismissed and the previous ruling upheld. The claimant was ordered to pay the costs of the case.