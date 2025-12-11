Latest NewsNews

UAE pledges US$550 million to UN’s 2026 Global Humanitarian Overview

The UAE has unveiled a major humanitarian commitment, announcing a pledge of US$550 million to support the United Nations’ Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) for 2026. The GHO seeks to mobilize US$33 billion to assist around 135 million people across 23 crisis-affected regions, including programs that aid refugees and migrants worldwide.

According to the UN, nearly 87 million people urgently require lifesaving support next year, with US$23 billion needed for immediate response operations. The UAE’s pledge was issued under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming the nation’s role as one of the strongest backers of global humanitarian and disaster-relief efforts.

Officials said the contribution highlights the country’s consistent support for multilateral humanitarian action and its close cooperation with international agencies, particularly the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The UAE emphasized that the funding is aligned with its commitment to ensuring fast, reliable delivery of aid to populations facing conflict, displacement, and natural disasters.

Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy described the pledge as a reflection of the UAE’s belief in global solidarity and in protecting human dignity amid escalating humanitarian needs. OCHA chief Tom Fletcher and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus both welcomed the pledge, noting that it will reinforce global health services, prevent system collapse in fragile regions, and help transform humanitarian plans into concrete protection for vulnerable communities.

