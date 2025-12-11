Sharjah Police foil major cocaine smuggling operations, seize over 17 kilograms

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have successfully intercepted two significant cocaine smuggling attempts, preventing more than 17 kilograms of the drug from entering the UAE. The operations, conducted jointly by Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, disrupted an international network spanning four countries.

Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Asam, Director of the Directorate of Drug Prevention and Control, reported that the primary suspect, an Asian national, was arrested shortly after arriving in the UAE via a neighbouring Gulf country. Two other individuals, both African nationals, alleged to be the intended recipients within the UAE, were also taken into custody.

Through coordinated intelligence efforts with the National Early Warning Center, the authorities tracked a second passenger of the same nationality travelling between Gulf nations. Within two hours, collaboration with the National Anti-Narcotics Agency led to the seizure of nearly five kilograms of cocaine in the destination country. Brigadier Al Asam highlighted that the swift action reflects Sharjah’s high operational discipline and security readiness.

Sharjah Police emphasized that the rapid disruption of these operations demonstrates the efficiency and effectiveness of the emirate’s law enforcement and anti-narcotics agencies. The coordinated efforts aim to protect the community, combat drug trafficking, and strengthen cooperation with local, federal, and international authorities.