Sandro Marcos files anti-dynasty bill after Marcos calls for priority

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos have filed a long-awaited anti-political dynasty bill, a week after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Congress to prioritize the measure despite opposing it during his 2022 campaign.

House Bill 6771, or the “Anti-Political Dynasty Act,” seeks to prevent “familial concentrations of political power” by prohibiting individuals with certain relatives in public office from running for or holding elective positions.

In their explanatory note, Dy and Marcos — both members of political families — said the measure aims to strengthen a “political system characterized by fairness, equal opportunity, and genuine public service.” They called the bill “a crucial step toward building a more inclusive and accountable political system for all Filipinos.”

The president earlier said his shift in position was driven by a “changing political landscape” and concerns over abuses of power, adding that voters should have more choices to curb corruption.