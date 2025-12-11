PICE Qatar inducted into Hall of Fame as best chapter awardee

Doha, Qatar — The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Qatar Chapter has reached an extraordinary milestone as it was officially inducted into the PICE Hall of Fame, a prestigious recognition celebrating years of unwavering excellence, resilience, and leadership within the global civil engineering community.

The honor was bestowed by PICE National President Engr. Frederick Francis M. Sison during the 19th General Assembly, Technical Conference, and Election of the 2026 Board of Directors, held on November 28, 2025, at the Majestic Hall of Holiday Villa Hotel, Doha.



This achievement places PICE Qatar among the most distinguished and accomplished of all PICE’s international chapters. Chapter President Dr. Mario S. Oligo, joined by the Officers, Board of Directors, and Past Presidents, proudly received the honor. The Hall of Fame induction reflects the chapter’s consistent victories in the annual Best Chapter Awards—outperforming 13 international chapters—and showcases its strong governance, innovative programs, and deeply engaged membership.

Adding to its accolades, PICE Qatar was also honored with the Most Outstanding International Community Projects Award during the PICE National Convention on November 14, 2025. The award-winning submission showcased the chapter’s extensive community-focused initiatives, including the donation of solar lights to two off-grid communities located in Gattaran, Cagayan and Oriental Mindoro in the Philippines. It also featured the chapter’s far-reaching Mentoring Sessions for more than 650 Civil Engineering students from seven universities, the OFW Shelter Outreach Program, Scholarship Grants, Brigada Eskwela engagements, Blood Donation drives, and several other humanitarian projects demonstrating PICE Qatar’s commitment to service beyond borders.



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Oligo proudly recounted the chapter’s accomplishments throughout 2025. He emphasized the impact of the weekly Wednesday Meet-ups, now a hallmark of the chapter’s culture of continuous learning and camaraderie. He also highlighted the chapter’s outreach missions, community development efforts, coastal clean-up drives, and its outstanding lineup of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) seminars, through which PICE Qatar earned an impressive 33 CPD credit points in a single year.

Dr. Oligo also celebrated the chapter’s vibrant mentoring sessions, designed to guide future civil engineers, as well as its team-building and sports programs that promote unity and member well-being. He expressed deep gratitude, saying: “All these accomplishments were achieved because of the active participation of our members and the selfless support of our officers and directors.”

In his keynote message, National President Engr. Sison praised PICE Qatar as a model of excellence, proudly stating: “I am always proud of PICE Qatar’s accomplishments.” He emphasized that the national leadership closely follows and highly values the chapter’s programs, recognizing its strong influence and contributions to elevating Filipino civil engineering professionals worldwide.

Philippine Ambassador His Excellency Mardomel Celo D. Melicor graced the event, expressing admiration for the chapter’s achievements: “I have been following the activities of PICE Qatar and I am very proud of your accomplishments. I read your regular newsletter and find it inspiring to see all your successful events.”

Mr. Alvin R. Polido, CPA, Chairman of the Professional Filipino Organizations–Qatar (PPO-Q), also addressed the attendees and commended PICE Qatar’s strong involvement and consistent participation in all PPO-Q initiatives.

The 19th General Assembly marked a landmark moment as the chapter’s most attended gathering, drawing over 220 participants. The event featured three distinguished technical speakers Engr. Volkan Salepciler, Senior Resident Engineer of the Wakra–Wukair Drainage Project under Parsons International; Engr. Asuncion V. Lopez, National President of the Philippine Institute of Certified Quantity Surveyors; and Engr. Elmo Rodriguez, former Ashghal Quality Engineer. Their presentations provided valuable insights into major engineering disciplines and emerging industry trends. The conference was granted 2.0 CPD credit units by the Professional Regulation Commission.

A major highlight was the election of the 2026 Board of Directors, whose results were announced at the close of the program. The newly elected leaders are expected to build upon the chapter’s strong legacy and continue its upward trajectory.

The Hall of Fame induction stands as a monumental and deeply proud achievement for PICE Qatar—an enduring testament to its unwavering dedication to service, professionalism, and leadership in the global civil engineering community.