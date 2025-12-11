Dubai RTA cracks down on random truck parking, warns of fines up to Dh200,000

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has intensified its inspection efforts to curb improper practices by truck drivers, particularly the widespread issue of random parking on major roads. The authority said the campaign aims to strengthen overall road safety, enhance the efficiency of transport infrastructure, and preserve Dubai’s urban environment.

Arif Shakri, Director of Right-of-Way at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, explained that these routine and surprise inspections are designed to regulate activities within public road spaces and prevent practices that may damage infrastructure or disrupt traffic flow. He stressed that the RTA will continue these operations to identify violators and enforce necessary penalties.

The agency has launched heightened inspections in several key locations across the emirate, focusing on trucks parked illegally along highways and beneath bridges. According to the RTA, such practices create traffic obstructions, compromise safety, and undermine mobility on Dubai’s major road networks. The renewed drive forms part of a broader strategy to minimise truck-related incidents and improve traffic efficiency.

To support compliance, the RTA has established 14 dedicated truck rest areas across Dubai. These facilities—equipped with prayer rooms, fuel stations, maintenance services, restaurants, retail outlets, and designated driver rest zones—provide safer alternatives to illegal roadside parking. Positioned along major routes, the rest areas are intended to help drivers during restricted movement hours and encourage adherence to international transport and safety standards.

The RTA reminded companies and drivers that parking trucks in unauthorised locations along main roads or within the right-of-way remains a serious violation. Penalties start at Dh5,000 and can escalate to as much as Dh200,000 for repeat or severe violations, as outlined under Executive Council Resolution No. 54 of 2021 regulating right-of-way activities in Dubai.