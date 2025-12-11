DILG: Authorities tracking Sen. Bato Dela Rosa amid reports of ICC arrest warrant

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Thursday that it is fully aware of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s movements amid reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may have issued an arrest warrant against him. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla told GTV’s Balitanghali that authorities have been monitoring the senator closely, even as the government has yet to receive formal confirmation of any warrant.

Remulla revealed that Dela Rosa has been discreetly relocating to various safe houses over the past three weeks, often using different vehicles and relying on friends for shelter. According to the DILG chief, the senator has been tracked in at least six separate locations, although the exact places were not disclosed due to security considerations.

Despite Dela Rosa’s evasive movements, Remulla stressed that the senator is not yet considered a fugitive since no official ICC arrest warrant has been formally transmitted. Should a warrant be issued, he said the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence on extradition allows Dela Rosa to seek legal remedies before courts, including regional trial courts. “Whatever the court decides, that is what the government will implement,” he added.

Dela Rosa, who led the Philippine National Police during the Duterte administration’s controversial drug war, is among those reportedly identified as suspects in the ICC’s probe into alleged crimes against humanity. His lawyer, Atty. Israelito Torreon, earlier said the senator has avoided public appearances due to concerns for his safety. Torreon also indicated that Dela Rosa is likely still in the Philippines.