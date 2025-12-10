Latest NewsNews

Zaldy Co passport canceled – Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced the cancellation of resigned Representative Zaldy Co’s passport as part of the administration’s intensified effort to pursue individuals linked to alleged corruption in government flood control projects. Marcos said the move is intended to prevent Co—who is reportedly in Portugal—from evading prosecution as he faces criminal complaints before the Sandiganbayan.

In a recorded message released Wednesday, December 10, Marcos said he had directed the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine National Police to work closely with Philippine embassies and foreign governments to track Co’s movements. The President stressed that authorities must be alerted should Co attempt to travel, ensuring that he cannot escape accountability and can be brought back to the country to face charges.

Co, along with former officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 4 and executives of Sunwest Inc., has been charged with malversation of public funds through falsification of documents, as well as two counts of graft under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The charges stem from ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities in flood control project implementations.

Marcos also confirmed that Sarah Discaya, another contractor implicated in the same cases, voluntarily surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation. Her surrender came ahead of the formal release of an arrest warrant. The President said the developments indicate that the government’s efforts to pursue accountability in the flood control controversy are progressing as intended.

