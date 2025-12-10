Latest NewsNews

UAE Security Authority issues warning against unlicensed investment firm

The United Arab Emirates’ Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has warned the public about Golden Brokers Limited, an unlicensed company operating a representative office in Dubai. The firm conducts all its activities without proper authorization, making it illegal to provide regulated financial services or investment-related offerings.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 10, the SCA clarified that it does not assume responsibility for any transactions or dealings with Golden Brokers Limited. Investors were reminded to exercise caution and verify the licensing status of firms before engaging in financial operations.

This alert follows previous warnings issued by the SCA against other unlicensed entities, including Global Capital Securities Trading and Gulf Higher Authority for Financial Conduct, the latter of which falsely claimed regulatory authority through a website.

The SCA emphasized its role as the federal regulator responsible for licensing, supervising, and enforcing rules across the UAE’s financial markets. It routinely publishes advisories to help the public identify unlicensed operators and prevent fraudulent activities.

