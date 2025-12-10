UAE retains title as world’s most powerful passport for seventh consecutive year

The United Arab Emirates has once again claimed the top spot in the 2025 Passport Index by Arton Capital, marking the seventh consecutive year that its passport has been ranked the most powerful worldwide. Despite a year marked by stricter travel restrictions and global uncertainty, the UAE maintained its lead due to its strong diplomatic ties, stable economy, and investor-friendly environment.

Asia also saw a surge in passport strength in 2025. Singapore climbed from 30th to 2nd place, while Malaysia jumped from 41st to 17th. Japan and South Korea remained strong, showcasing the region’s growing influence in global mobility. Meanwhile, European nations such as Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, and Italy held top positions but experienced slight declines in mobility scores.

The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada were among the countries that lost ground, with their passports offering fewer visa-free destinations. High-net-worth citizens in these nations are increasingly seeking alternative residencies and citizenships to preserve global travel access.

The digital travel sector is evolving rapidly, with more countries adopting Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs). Israel, the UK, Turkmenistan, and others have implemented ETAs, while Canada granted visa-free travel with ETA access for Qatari citizens. Experts predict that over 25 additional countries will adopt ETAs in 2026, with the EU rolling out its ETIAS system to cover travelers from more than 60 nations.