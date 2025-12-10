Latest NewsNews

UAE issues travel ban on Mali, urges citizens to return

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a travel ban prohibiting citizens from going to the Republic of Mali, urging those already in the country to return immediately.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, December 9, the ministry stressed the importance of following official instructions and alerts, while exercising the highest levels of caution and vigilance. Citizens currently in Mali were encouraged to reach out to the ministry’s dedicated emergency hotline for UAE nationals abroad, which operates 24/7, for guidance and assistance.

The ministry highlighted that adhering to these measures is critical for ensuring the safety and security of UAE citizens amid ongoing concerns in the region. Authorities reiterated that compliance with travel warnings and timely reporting of one’s location are essential to safeguard the well-being of all nationals.

UAE officials continue to closely monitor the situation in Mali and will provide updates as necessary to protect their citizens abroad.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1186846450

UAE retains title as world’s most powerful passport for seventh consecutive year

44 seconds ago
iStock 2168656869

Emirates cancels flights to Lisbon amid nationwide strike in Portugal

4 mins ago
iStock 1090730392 1

UAE Security Authority issues warning against unlicensed investment firm

8 mins ago
583340878 874228898507546 6583091195777653844 n

Palace: Php60-B excess PhilHealth funds used for health and social programs

17 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button