UAE issues travel ban on Mali, urges citizens to return

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a travel ban prohibiting citizens from going to the Republic of Mali, urging those already in the country to return immediately.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, December 9, the ministry stressed the importance of following official instructions and alerts, while exercising the highest levels of caution and vigilance. Citizens currently in Mali were encouraged to reach out to the ministry’s dedicated emergency hotline for UAE nationals abroad, which operates 24/7, for guidance and assistance.

The ministry highlighted that adhering to these measures is critical for ensuring the safety and security of UAE citizens amid ongoing concerns in the region. Authorities reiterated that compliance with travel warnings and timely reporting of one’s location are essential to safeguard the well-being of all nationals.

UAE officials continue to closely monitor the situation in Mali and will provide updates as necessary to protect their citizens abroad.