Tinio questions Paolo Duterte’s 16-country trip: “Congressman or Miss Universe?”

ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio criticized the planned 16-country trip of Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, questioning why a lawmaker would be traveling extensively when he is expected to attend committee hearings and plenary sessions.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Tinio said lawmakers are elected to represent their constituents in Congress — not to be constantly abroad. “What is he, a district representative or Miss Universe?” he said, stressing the need for legislators to maintain a higher standard of public service.

Tinio raised three concerns. First, he said a congressman cannot claim to represent his district if he is not physically present in committee or plenary deliberations. Second, he pointed out the timing of Duterte’s travel request, which was filed shortly after the Davao lawmaker declined to appear before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI). Third, Tinio disputed Duterte’s statement that he could participate virtually, explaining that virtual attendance requires formal approval set by House rules.

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon echoed these concerns, saying that while Duterte has the right to seek travel authority for lengthy foreign trips, he must remain available to investigative bodies looking into alleged irregularities in Davao City’s flood-control and infrastructure projects.

Last month, both Tinio and Ridon flagged alleged incomplete and “ghost” projects in Duterte’s district.

On Tuesday, Duterte’s office confirmed the authenticity of a letter to House Speaker Bojie Dy requesting permission to travel across 16 countries — including China, Japan, the U.S., several European nations, and Southeast Asian destinations — from December 15, 2025 to February 20, 2026.

Duterte assured Dy that all expenses would come from his personal funds and asked to be allowed to attend sessions and meetings virtually during his travels.

 

