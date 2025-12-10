PH embassy issues advisory for Filipinos near Cambodia-Thailand border

The Philippine Embassy in Cambodia has issued an advisory for Filipino nationals residing near the Cambodia-Thailand border due to the ongoing security situation in the area. The Embassy urged Filipinos to stay updated on the latest developments by monitoring official government channels and reliable news outlets.

Filipinos in the affected regions, including the provinces of Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, and Preah Vihear, are advised to closely follow all safety instructions issued by local authorities and avoid entering conflict zones, military camps, or areas where military operations are ongoing.

The Embassy also emphasized the importance of reporting one’s location and situation to help coordinate assistance. Filipinos can contact the Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) hotline via call, SMS, Viber, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +855 98 888 771. Residents are also encouraged to complete an online survey to support Embassy efforts in monitoring the situation.

For further assistance or guidance, the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia continues to be available through email at [email protected]. The Embassy reaffirmed that the safety and well-being of Filipinos in the border areas remain its top priority.