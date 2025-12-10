Latest NewsNews

Palace: Php60-B excess PhilHealth funds used for health and social programs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

Malacañang reiterated on Wednesday that the Php60-billion excess funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) were allocated to critical government health and social programs that directly benefited the public.

During a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro clarified that the Department of Health (DOH) denied allegations from some sectors claiming misuse of the funds. She noted that much of the amount was invested in various government programs, including the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA). According to the DOH report released on Tuesday, nearly six million healthcare workers have benefitted from PhilHealth-supported initiatives.

Castro explained that the HEA was provided to medical frontliners who served during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from the HEA, the funds were also used for medical assistance to indigent patients, procurement of medical equipment for DOH hospitals, local government hospitals, and primary care facilities. She emphasized that a significant portion of the funds went to three DOH health facilities and the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP).

The Palace officer assured the public that under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, taxpayers’ money is being directed toward meaningful programs that improve the quality of life, particularly in health care. The Supreme Court recently ordered the return of the Php60-billion PhilHealth funds previously remitted to the national treasury in 2024, recognizing it as part of the agency’s Php89.9-billion excess funds. President Marcos had instructed the restoration of the funds to PhilHealth on September 20, 2025, to ensure better services and additional benefits for its members.

