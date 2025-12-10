Palace: Marcos’ Shift on Political Dynasties Driven by Changing Politics, Public Demand

Malacañang said on Wednesday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s newfound support for an anti-political dynasty bill is a response to shifting political conditions and rising public pressure for accountability—marking a reversal from his 2022 campaign position. Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro clarified in a press briefing that although the measure is tagged as a priority, the president cannot certify it as urgent because the Constitution allows fast-tracking only in cases of public emergency or calamity.

Castro stressed that Marcos’ decision not to issue an urgent certification does not reflect a lack of sincerity, pushing back against criticism from lawmakers who questioned the administration’s commitment to the reform agenda. She highlighted that both Congress and the Executive identified the anti-dynasty bill—along with the proposed Independent People’s Commission, Party-List System Reform Act, and CADENA transparency bill—as priority legislation.

According to Castro, Marcos’ evolving stance stems from the current political environment, which she said reveals abuses of power by entrenched political families. She noted that while Marcos once argued that political dynasties were acceptable if supported by freely choosing voters, he now believes reform is needed to restore fairness in governance. The president, she added, wants Filipinos to elect leaders based on merit rather than family lineage.

The Palace statement followed the latest Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council meeting, where Marcos pressed lawmakers to fast-track four reform bills: the Anti-Dynasty measure, the Independent People’s Commission, the Party-List System Reform Act, and the CADENA transparency bill. The anti-dynasty proposal seeks to give effect to the Constitution’s long-unimplemented provision against political dynasties, though Congress remains divided over how broadly to define family restrictions. Marcos has likewise called for overhauling the party-list system, noting that many accredited groups remain dominated by political clans.