Malacañang criticizes Padilla for advising Dela Rosa to defy law amid ICC speculation

Malacañang has publicly condemned Senator Robin Padilla for telling fellow Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa not to surrender to what he described as a “foreign power,” saying such advice could promote disregard for the law amid unverified reports of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant. Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro emphasized that the government has not received any official notice from the ICC, and even the court itself has not confirmed the existence of such a warrant.

Castro noted that Padilla’s remarks appear to encourage evasion rather than lawful cooperation. She advised that until an official warrant is issued, everyone should refrain from speculation. “Messages like that only show people who refuse to follow the law,” she said, stressing that the proper course of action is to comply with legal procedures if and when a valid warrant is released.

Padilla’s comments came after former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Dela Rosa’s lawyer, Israelito Torreon, claimed to have information about a potential ICC warrant. The Palace reiterated that officials should not give advice that encourages someone to hide or avoid legal obligations. Castro added that the correct guidance is to uphold the law and cooperate with authorities when required.

Dela Rosa has been absent from Senate sessions since November 11, following remarks by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla about an alleged ICC warrant connected to Dela Rosa’s time as Philippine National Police chief during the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign. The controversy has heightened scrutiny over how public officials respond to international legal processes.