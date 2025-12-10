Macario clinches PH’s first gold at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand

Justin Kobe Macario delivered an impressive performance to secure the Philippines’ first gold medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand on Wednesday, December 10. Competing in the men’s individual freestyle Poomsae event in Taekwondo, Macario’s precise and fluid routine earned him a score of 8.200, beating strong contenders from Thailand and Malaysia, who settled for silver and bronze.

The freestyle Poomsae category challenges athletes to integrate technical Taekwondo elements—such as spinning kicks, strikes, and defensive maneuvers—into a choreographed routine performed to music. Macario’s clean execution and high difficulty level set him apart from the rest of the field.

The Philippine Olympic Committee reported that as of 10:30 a.m., the country had climbed to the top of the medal tally with one gold and one bronze. The early momentum was boosted by Jerich Farr, who secured the Philippines’ first medal of the day—a bronze in the men’s downhill mountain biking event.

With Macario’s win, Team Philippines hopes to build on this strong start as more athletes compete across various events in the coming days.