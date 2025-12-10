Latest NewsNews

Macario clinches PH’s first gold at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago

Justin Kobe Macario delivered an impressive performance to secure the Philippines’ first gold medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand on Wednesday, December 10. Competing in the men’s individual freestyle Poomsae event in Taekwondo, Macario’s precise and fluid routine earned him a score of 8.200, beating strong contenders from Thailand and Malaysia, who settled for silver and bronze.

The freestyle Poomsae category challenges athletes to integrate technical Taekwondo elements—such as spinning kicks, strikes, and defensive maneuvers—into a choreographed routine performed to music. Macario’s clean execution and high difficulty level set him apart from the rest of the field.

The Philippine Olympic Committee reported that as of 10:30 a.m., the country had climbed to the top of the medal tally with one gold and one bronze. The early momentum was boosted by Jerich Farr, who secured the Philippines’ first medal of the day—a bronze in the men’s downhill mountain biking event.

With Macario’s win, Team Philippines hopes to build on this strong start as more athletes compete across various events in the coming days.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 70

Malacañang criticizes Padilla for advising Dela Rosa to defy law amid ICC speculation

57 seconds ago
522220638 620916744383086 408277209828013345 n

Tinio questions Paolo Duterte’s 16-country trip: “Congressman or Miss Universe?”

6 mins ago
csr

Celebrate the holidays with Chinese Star Restaurant’s Christmas promo

28 mins ago
583340878 874228898507546 6583091195777653844 n

Palace: Marcos’ Shift on Political Dynasties Driven by Changing Politics, Public Demand

35 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button