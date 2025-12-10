Latest NewsNews

Emirates cancels flights to Lisbon amid nationwide strike in Portugal

Emirates Airlines announced the cancellation of all scheduled flights to and from Lisbon on Thursday, December 11, as Portugal braces for a nationwide general strike expected to disrupt the country’s transport sector. A total of four flights—EK191 and EK193 from Dubai to Lisbon, and EK192 and EK194 from Lisbon to Dubai—will be suspended, affecting passengers connecting through Dubai. The airline confirmed that travelers on the affected flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

The airline advised passengers who booked directly with Emirates to contact its customer service for alternative arrangements. Those who booked through travel agencies were urged to coordinate with their agents for rebooking assistance. Emirates apologized for the inconvenience caused to affected travelers.

The strike, the first nationwide walkout in Portugal since 2013, was called by the country’s two largest unions, CGTP and UGT, to protest proposed labour law reforms. These reforms would make it easier for employers to dismiss employees, extend fixed-term contracts, and expand the list of services considered essential during strikes.

Union representatives warned that the legislation could weaken job security and collective bargaining rights, prompting widespread participation in the strike and causing significant disruption across public and private transport services nationwide.

