Pulong Duterte requests travel clearance for 16-country tour

Davao City Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has formally asked House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III for permission to travel abroad from December 15, 2025, to February 20, 2026, covering at least 16 countries. In his letter, Duterte detailed that his itinerary includes destinations across Asia, Europe, the United States, and Australia, including Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, and Singapore.

Duterte emphasized that all expenses for the trip will be personally funded and requested authorization to participate in plenary sessions remotely while overseas. He expressed hope that the House leadership would give his request favorable consideration.

This is not the first time the lawmaker has sought such travel clearance. In March, the House, then led by Speaker Martin Romualdez, approved a similar request that also covered 16 countries. Duterte is the son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague over alleged crimes against humanity related to the Philippine drug war.

The congressman’s proposed overseas trip comes amid ongoing political and legal developments surrounding his family. If approved, Duterte will continue attending legislative proceedings virtually, ensuring his representation duties are maintained despite his extended absence.