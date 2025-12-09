Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Airlines honors top travel agencies in EMEA trade campaign

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has recognized the top-performing travel agencies in its recent joint trade campaign with EmQuest Sabre which aimed to strengthen engagement with travel partners across the EMEA region.

Held from Sept. 1 to Nov. 15, 2026, Geoffrey Salatan of Geof Travel earned the 1st place top seller award, while Rocell Duenas of Tabeer Tourism claimed 2nd place.

This reflects their exceptional bookings and support for PAL through the Sabre Mosaic Marketplace, an AI-powered airline retail platform.

“Their outstanding results reflect the strength of our collaboration and the growing support of our valued travel partners,” said Josh Vasquez, Regional Sales Head at PAL. “This successful campaign reinforces our shared commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and driving continued growth for Philippine Airlines across the EMEA region.”

Andrew Dowling, GM of EmQuest, added, “Both travel agency partners benefit from using the Sabre Mosaic Marketplace, the only true multi-source solution featuring the latest AI capabilities that brings together traditional Air, NDC, LCC and lodging content to enable our customers to drive more revenue through cross-selling and upselling.”

