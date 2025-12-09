Latest NewsNews

Peso falls to fresh record low ahead of BSP’s expected rate cut

Staff Report

The Philippine peso weakened further on Tuesday, sliding to its lowest level on record as markets braced for a possible rate cut during the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) Dec. 11 policy meeting.

The currency dropped by 28.5 centavos from Monday’s close, ending the day at ₱59.22 to $1—surpassing the previous all-time low of ₱59.17 set on Nov. 12.

The local currency depreciated by 10.2 centavos, closing at ₱59.022:$1, slightly weaker than Wednesday’s ₱58.92:$1 finish. In a GMA News report, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the downturn followed signals from authorities that this year’s GDP growth may not meet the official 5.5% to 6.5% goal.

Earlier this week, DepDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan admitted that hitting the already lowered growth range is “very unlikely.” If expansion ends below 5.5%, 2025 would become the third straight year of missing economic targets, following underperformances in both 2023 and 2024.

GDP grew by an average of 5% in the first nine months of the year, dragged down by a 4.0% third-quarter result—the slowest pace in four years. BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. also forecast that full-year growth would settle between 4% and 5%, with recovery expected to begin only by mid-2026 due to weakened investor confidence linked to the flood-control corruption scandal.

Ricafort noted that a potential support for the peso could come from the seasonal surge in OFW remittances and conversions leading up to the December holidays.

