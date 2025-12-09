Latest NewsNews

Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 Gabrielle Henry remains under medical care after fall

Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, remains under 24-hour specialist supervision nearly three weeks after a fall during the preliminary competition in Thailand.

According to a joint statement from her family and the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), Henry sustained an intracranial hemorrhage, a fracture, facial lacerations, and other serious injuries.

Henry is expected to return to Jamaica in the coming days, where she will be transferred directly to a hospital for continued treatment under a full medical escort team.

The Henry family said the MUO assumed full responsibility for the incident and continues to cover all medical expenses. The family also expressed gratitude to the MUO for its “unwavering compassion, presence, and love” and affirmed that Henry holds no responsibility for the accident.

“The Henry family extends their sincere gratitude to Jamaica, the Miss Universe community, and supporters around the world for their continued love, prayers, and encouragement,” the statement said.

The fall occurred during the evening gown portion of the preliminary competition, when Henry had to be carried off the stage on a stretcher.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, and the Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo finished as third runner-up.

