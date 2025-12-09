Marcos asks Congress to prioritize anti-dynasty, transparency bills

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed Congress to prioritize several key bills aimed at strengthening government transparency and accountability, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos issued the instructions during a Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting attended by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, Sen. Migz Zubiri, and other congressional leaders.

“President Marcos directed Congress to take a closer look at these proposed bills and prioritize their passage as soon as possible,” Castro said.

The bills highlighted by Marcos include the Anti-Dynasty Bill, the Independent People’s Commission (IPC) Act, the Party-List System Reform Act, and the Citizens Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability (CADENA) Act.

The anti-dynasty measure seeks to implement the 1987 Constitution’s prohibition on political dynasties. House bills would bar relatives up to the fourth degree from holding office, while Senate proposals cover up to the second degree. Sen. Risa Hontiveros has also filed a “Contra-Dynasty Act.”

Marcos has also pushed for party-list reforms, noting that 86 of 156 accredited groups are allegedly connected to political dynasties.

The IPC bills aim to create a permanent, independent, nonpartisan commission to investigate alleged irregularities and corruption in government infrastructure projects at all levels, from national agencies to local government units and government-owned corporations.

The CADENA Act seeks to digitize government spending, making all transactions accessible to the public.

While Marcos emphasized the importance of these reforms, some lawmakers, including Sen. Ping Lacson, expressed concerns over the government’s commitment to fully support an independent commission.

Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno also criticized the administration for insufficient sincerity in tackling corruption.