Latest NewsNews

Fujairah: Midocean University’s qualifications deemed invalid by MoHESR

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has revoked recognition of all qualifications issued by Midocean University, which operates an executive office in Fujairah, after serious violations were uncovered during a joint inspection. The review, conducted with the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, revealed major lapses in the university’s operations, program management, and adherence to national education standards.

Investigators found that Midocean University had been offering registration services and educational programs without the necessary ministry accreditation. The institution also conducted online courses lacking a proper quality assurance system. Significant discrepancies were observed between official reports submitted to authorities and the actual programs and student data on site.

Following a thorough technical evaluation, MoHESR determined that the university failed to meet approved national standards, prompting the withdrawal of recognition for all its qualifications. The university is now listed as “not accredited” on the ministry’s official recognition lists.

The ministry emphasized that this action aims to protect students and the academic community while maintaining the credibility of higher education in the UAE. Students and parents are advised to confirm that institutions and programs are accredited before enrolling, either via MoHESR’s website or its Customer Happiness Centre.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

522220638 620916744383086 408277209828013345 n

Pulong Duterte requests travel clearance for 16-country tour

12 seconds ago
iStock 2159670954

Al Ain court orders young renter to pay Dh20,174 for unsettled car rental fees

16 mins ago
595569049 1158074783159652 2651003078906649506 n

DMW officials visit bahay Kalinga in Jeddah, assure distressed OFWs of continued support

40 mins ago
561767225 1307894974715490 6107557172800885118 n 1

DOJ: prima facie evidence found to charge Atong Ang, others in missing sabungeros cases

47 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button