Fujairah: Midocean University’s qualifications deemed invalid by MoHESR

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has revoked recognition of all qualifications issued by Midocean University, which operates an executive office in Fujairah, after serious violations were uncovered during a joint inspection. The review, conducted with the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, revealed major lapses in the university’s operations, program management, and adherence to national education standards.

Investigators found that Midocean University had been offering registration services and educational programs without the necessary ministry accreditation. The institution also conducted online courses lacking a proper quality assurance system. Significant discrepancies were observed between official reports submitted to authorities and the actual programs and student data on site.

Following a thorough technical evaluation, MoHESR determined that the university failed to meet approved national standards, prompting the withdrawal of recognition for all its qualifications. The university is now listed as “not accredited” on the ministry’s official recognition lists.

The ministry emphasized that this action aims to protect students and the academic community while maintaining the credibility of higher education in the UAE. Students and parents are advised to confirm that institutions and programs are accredited before enrolling, either via MoHESR’s website or its Customer Happiness Centre.